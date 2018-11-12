Mexico completes Group B conquest in dominant fashion

BRADENTON, Florida – Mexico has qualified for the 2018 Concacaf Under-20 Qualification Stage thanks to a 10-0 win over Aruba on Saturday that results in El Tricolor winning Group B.

Heading into the match, Mexico needed to win by at least three goals to advance, and it proved to be no problem thanks to a dominating four-goal effort by Jose Juan Macias (11’, 14’, 42’, 45’), a brace from Daniel Lopez (21’, 27’) and scores from Misrael Dominguez (50’), Diego Hernandez (64’), Alexis Gutierrez (72’) and Efrain Orona (88’).

Jamaica finished second in the group, level on points with Mexico (13) but a goal difference of +21 compared to Mexico’s +29. Nevertheless, the Reggae Boyz made El Tricolor work for its spot in the next round with a 11-0 triumph over Saint Martin.

Nicque Daley (20’, 29’, 39’, 53’) scored four goals himself, while Leonardo Jibbison (16’, 27’) and Tyreek Magee (17’, 83’) had braces to go along with goals from Jamoi Topey (7’), Ricardo McIntosh (72’) and Maliek Howell (88’).

Grenada also finished its CU20 on a positive note, collecting a 2-0 win against Nicaragua, with goals from Jesron Charles (34’) and Leon Braveboy (72’).