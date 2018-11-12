King, Truelove are CMRC Champions

– Trinidad and Tobago takes third country Championship

ANDREW King snapped up his second consecutive Caribbean Motor Racing Championship (CMRC) Group four title while Matt Truelove of Team Mohamed’s Enterprise picked up his first and the team’s second SuperStock title.

This, along with the fact that Trinidad and Tobago have now become three-time country champions, was announced last evening at the presentation for the Seaboard Marine- sponsored event.

In a gala celebration at the Princess Hotel in Georgetown, the announcements flowed one after the other to cheers from those present from the visiting delegations.

King picked up two outright wins Sunday by destroying the competition and was also awarded the final win after a 10-second penalty was given against race winner Mark Maloney for a jump start.

No one, save Kevin Jeffrey for three laps, had an answer for King as he stole the championship from a hopeful Mark Vieira.

Rupie Sewjattan registered two second place finishes.

At the Group three level, Ronald Wortman might not have been the star of the show, thanks to his Trinidadian countryman Kristian Boodoosingh, but he did pick up the group three championship.

Boodoosingh, who picked up two wins, was virtually untouchable with main contender Danny Persaud and him touching in turn one of the first race. The latter spun and recovered for third.

Wortman was able to register two seconds and one first place finish after Boodoosingh had mechanical failure in the final race.

Group two had its fair share of drama with the seven points needed for Trinidad’s Marc Gill to take the championship and that proving almost impossible.

Guyana’s Shan Seejattan picked up three wins.

He first won ahead of Chet Singh, while in the second he won ahead of Mark Thompson, Kurt Thompson, Gill and Marcell Proffit. However, a three spot penalty for Mark meant that Kurt, Gill and Proffit moved up a spot.

Race three was again Seejattan’s as he opened a lead over the pack but the drama was a first lap incident, again with Mark Thompson, this time on the incumbent champion Gill.

Race officials disqualified him from the race to leave his brother Kurt second and Proffit third.

In the Street Tuner class, Raymond Seebarran picked up two wins in three races with Narine Dasrat handling the other while in the Sports Tuners, it was Mohamed Ahmad and Adrian Fernandes who won a race each.

The CHOKE starlet cup had one win each for Motiall Deodass and Anand Ramchand.

SR3

The first competitive Radical series in Guyana did not disappoint with Guyanese Calvin Ming showing why he is a professional driver.

He won the first race comfortably after out-foxing veteran Mark Maloney, who was on pole, by pulling a wide line and cutting in after Maloney ran wide, trying to block the first corner.

Race two, however, was no push over. Starting from the back of the pack, Ming sliced his way through but Kristian Jeffrey was the star of this one.

A last lap-third corner F1 style move from the SR3 Factory driver meant that he took the lead off Ming with the USF2000.

The move was well timed, planned and thought out leaving Ming no room to fight back and which could well be considered the move of the day.

Still, race three finished as race one, without much drama, Ming, Jeffrey and Mark Maloney who picked up the title

Superstock

To say Matt Truelove is champion does not underscore the package that team Mohamed’s Enterprise has aboard the bike.

His ability to go fast was outdone by his ability to avoid a major incident, after competitor Richard Cooper fell in turn one. Matt was reflexively quick enough to avoid riding over his team-mate’s chest but also had the mentals to know that he still had a race and a championship to win.

Never mind he was beaten twice by brother and team mate Harry, he still managed to sang the title for the team’s second one in as many years competing.

Overall, Trinidad and Tobago (1359) retained the country title for cars, winning ahead of Barbados (723), Guyana (579), Jamaica (548), Antigua (205), CAMS (116) and Cayman Islands (32).