King is ‘King’ at South Dakota

– Ming, Truelove ignite the show

ANDREW King was ‘King’ on a day where track conditions were slippery at the South Dakota circuit, Timehri.

King won two of the Caribbean Motor Racing Championships Group Four races, along with one second place finish, as the Guyana Motor Racing and Sports Club (GMR&SC) staged its Ignite meet.

All eyes were on Kristian Jeffrey and his failure to show up in the first race meant it was wide open. King then stepped up to the plate, dominating the first and the second race.

On the Group Three end of things, it was Kristian Boodoosingh who dominated in the Spartan Honda Civic while Shan Seejattan won all three of the Group Two events.

Team Mohamed’s Enterprise, Matt Truelove, was able to take two of the three super stock races with Harry Truelove winning the third.

In the Sr3 Radicals, Calvin Ming picked up two wins with Kristian Jeffrey winning the other.

