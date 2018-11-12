Dr. Chanderpaul visits Guyana Karate College Dojo

GUYANA and West Indies cricket legend, Dr. Shivnarine Chanderpaul, CCH, met with Guyanese karate icon, Shuseki Shihan Frank Woon-a-Tai, MS, last Friday at the Guyana Karate College Dojo in Thomas Lands.

Dr. Chanderpaul, popularly known as ‘Tiger’ or ‘Shiv’ was visiting the Dojo to play the unfamiliar role of spectator, as he gave moral support and cheered his daughter, little Liara Chanderpaul, as he watched her undertake her first rank examination and promoted from a 10th kyu or white belt to 9th kyu or a white belt with a yellow stripe.

Even though the former West Indies captain had more than one other pressing appointment to attend to, fully appreciative of the importance of strong support systems in order to improve confidence and sports success among young athletes, he remained in the Dojo until Liara completed all of her kihon, kata and kumite routines. Kihon means basics whilst kata means form and kumite means partner work or sparring.

Master Frank Woon-a-Tai, who is the Chief Instructor and Chairman of the International Karate Daigaku, headquartered in Toronto, Canada, is currently celebrating his fiftieth year of teaching karate-do in Guyana and around the world, enjoyed his brief interaction with Chanderpaul. They are both recipients of Medal of Service awards.