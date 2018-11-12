Deo wins MACORP golf tournament

BHOLAWRAM Deo won the 13th annual MACORP golf tournament last Saturday at the Lusignan Golf Course, East Coast Demerara.

Competing in the 19-28 Flight, Deo shot 85 gross and 66 net to win the category, while Romel Bhagwandin finished second with 88 Gross and 69 net, followed by Balgobin Ragnauth on 92 gross and 69 net.

The 10-18 Flight was taken by Robin Tewari ahead of Dr. Joaan Deo and Shanella Webster. Tewari finished with 83 gross and 67 net, while Dr. Deo continued her good run this year, finishing second on 85 gross and 70 net; Webster took third place with 86 gross and 71 net.

Aleem Hussain took the top podium spot in the 0-9 Flight, while Vijay Deo placed second and Mike Mangal third.

Hussain ended with 79 gross and 70 net while Vijay Deo chalked up 80 gross and 71 net and Mangal 83 gross and 74 net.

Speaking at the presentation which followed, CEO of MACORP, Guillermo Escarraga congratulated the president and executive of the Lusignan Golf Club on the successful staging of the tournament and pledged their continued support.

President of the club, Aleem Hussain, expressed gratitude to the sponsors and congratulated the winners.