Benjamin inspires Guyana to 2-0 win over  El Salvador in final CONCACAF U20  match

KELSEY Benjamin (45) and Jeremy Garrett (63) found the back of the net on Saturday night, as Guyana, in their final game of the CONCACAF U20 Championship, defeated Group H winners El Salvador 2-0.

It was Coach Wayne Dover side’s only win the tournament in Florida, USA, from four outings at the IMG Academy as the Guyanese outplayed their Central American counterparts.

Jermain Cumberbatch, Bevan Baker, Garrett, Benjamin, Cecil Beckman, Ryan Dowding, Raushan Rtich, Chris Macey, Job Caesar, Jalen Case and Leon Richardson were the starting team for Dover, and it proved to be the right combination for the deadlock-wearing Head coach.

After several unsuccessful attempts, Guyana got their breakthrough from Benjamin just before the stroke of halftime, when the Western Tigers forward made a crafty move between a few El Salvador defenders, and sent a rocket shot from just inside the ’18’; a shot which El Salvador’s Rodrigo Artiga had no chance of stopping.

In the second stanza, the 63rd minute to be exact, Garrett, who plays his football at the NJCAA level with the Louisiana State University (LSU) Eunice, climbed high to head home his only goal of the Championship from a ball which was sent in from a corner kick.

Nicholas MacArthur, Kwai Marsh-Brown and Lionel Holder replaced Richardson, Case and Caesar but Guyana would go down to nine men after Ritch and Baker picked up their second yellow card.

Despite being down, the Guyanese players held off several challenges from El Salvador to hold on for their historic win.

It was only Guyana’s second showing at the CONCACAF U20 Championship, having first played in 1984 and 1994.

Up next for Guyana, besides the CONCACAF Nations League, will be the Olympic Qualification tournament next year.

The CONCACAF U20 Championship this year, served as a qualifier for the 2019 U20 World Cup and Pan American Games.