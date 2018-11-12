Bacchus XI and Reliance Hustlers to clash in Central Essequibo T20 finals

BACCHUS XI overpowered Reliance Sports Club while Reliance Hustlers humbled Queenstown Sports Club during their semi-final play-offs on Sunday to book their places in the final of the Central Essequibo T20 competition.

At the Imam Bacchus ground in Affiance, the host register a challenging 188-9 from their 20 overs batting first. They were indebted to a fine half century by Parmesh Persaud who batted solidly in his 52, containing 2x4s and 2x6s.

He was admirably supported by a fluent innings from former national youth player, Nathan Persaud 33 (3x4s and 1×6) while Navindra Persaud belted 30 (3x4s 2x6s) to give the innings momentum in the late overs.

Off-spinner Dhaniram had impressive figures of 4-22 in 4 overs while Cecil Shivambar claimed 2-8 from a single over. In reply, Reliance Sports Club wilted under pressure in trying to keep up with the scoring rate and eventually ended on 122-7 when the overs expired.

A fighting 41 (4x4s and 1×6) from Jamal Wilson and former Essequibo inter-county captain, Elroy Stephney with 20 (2x4s) only delayed the inevitable as the host comfortably won by 66 runs.

Over at the Reliance ground, host Reliance Hustlers recovered to defeat Queenstown Sports Club by 48 runs. Batting first after winning the toss, Reliance Hustlers were in early trouble and were at one stage precariously placed at 65-6 and struggling to even utilise their full quota of overs.

However, Captain Trevis Simon then counter-attacked by smashing 42 from 24 deliveries with 6x4s and 2x6s, and with Keron Boodram 21 (3x4s), enabled Reliance to reach 152-8 from their 20 overs.

Former national youth off-spinner Akeel Wallace grabbed 3-20 from 4 overs while Ramesh Bridgemohan had 2-26 from his 4 overs.

The visitors started positively with the openers posting 27 runs in the first 2 overs. Former national youth opening batsman, Herell Green, was in sublime touch as he elegantly caressed the ball to the boundary.

However, the introduction of spin changed the context of the match as the visitors perished quickly. Green’s 35 was laced with 5x4s and when he departed only Mitchel Etwaroo with 15 resisted as Queenstown folded for 104 all out in 16 overs.

It was the off-spin of Narendra Mandolall who mesmerised his opponents, claiming magical figures of 5-22 from 4 overs to take the honors with the ball. Bacchus X1 and Reliance Hustlers will now clash in the final on a date yet to be determined.

(Elroy Stephney)