Australia thrash hapless Ireland by nine wickets

AUSTRALIA thrashed a depleted Ireland side by nine wickets last evening at the Guyana National Stadium as the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup continues.

Australia, the World’s top-ranked T20 side, made it two in two in the tournament, bowling a tight line and length to stifle the opposition batters who found it difficult to break the shackles. Deciding to bat first Ireland were restricted to 93-6.

The total was built from a five-run penalty, after Laura Delany, was warned for running on the pitch.

It was a complete mismatch, as the three-time champions raced to 94-1 in 9.1 overs.

Alyssa Healy continued her run-scoring-spree and came out firing on all cylinders, taking a toll on some insipid bowling from the Irish. Healy plundered the ball to all corners and recorded an unbeaten 56 off just 21 balls. She made sure she stayed until the end to seal the win for her team, which has now displaced India to occupy the top position in the Group B points table.

Ireland in choosing to occupy the crease first were choked by the relentless Australian bowling attack.

Each and every bowler chipped in. There was some turn for the spinners and the inexperience of the Irish women showed. Only four batters reached double figures with Kim Garty’s 26-ball 24 being the best.

Not to forget, the penalty runs against Laura Delaney which meant Australia started with a cushion of five runs on the board.

Ireland openers, Clare Shillington and Cecelia Joyce gave their team a good start, putting together 30 for the first-wicket, but a mix- up between the duo in the 7th over resulted in the dismissal of Joyce for 10.

Shillington then went for an 18-ball 19, being bowled by Perry with the score at 33. Perry was in celebration mood again, when she bowled Eimear Richardson for one, and by the half-way stage, Ireland reached 35-3.

Ireland then suffered the loss of Isobel Joyce and Garty at the back end of the innings. In the run chase Healy and Beth Mooney then took the game completely from Ireland, with an opening stand of 71 in 5.4 overs.

The tournament continues in Guyana tomorrow with two matches.