APNU keeps Constituency One and Two in Linden

Evident from the statements of poll posted by GECOM at the four polling stations in Amelia’s Ward Constituency One in Linden, APNU candidate Lawrence Simon can be declared preliminary winner with the majority of votes being cast in his favour.

This newspaper visited all the polling stations in the constituency which showed that the APNU also won the Proportional Representation votes for the constituency. It was also not a close fight between the APNU and AFC as the AFC managed to cop about one-third of the votes cast in the Constituency while only a few votes went to the PPP and URP respectively.

Earlier in the day, Simon noted that that his team has logical and workable solutions to develop his constituency and he would have been highlighting same throughout his door to door campaign. Statements of poll from Constituency two in Linden also showed that APNU candidate Stephen Messiah won. APNU also won the PR seat.