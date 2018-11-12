Ali’s century lifts UG to big win over GYO

A MAIDEN century from Ershaad Ali and aggressive stroke play from several other batsmen propelled the University of Guyana to a 164-run win over home team the Gandhi Youth Organisation (GYO) when action continued yesterday in the New Building Society (NBS) 40-over Second-Division Cricket competition.

The home team did not roll over when they batted, as Christopher Deonarine spanked a century of his own, but with little support at the other end, Gandhi succumbed for 206 in 27 overs chasing 371 for victory.

GYO won the toss and asked the visitors to take first strike, but the university players were up to the task. Openers Keon Roberts (30) and Godfrey Thakurdin (36) carried the side to 79 for the opening wicket, while middle order batsman Ali took over when he went to the crease.

The 20-year-old blasted 17X4s and two sixes in a score of 103 and added 62 runs for the fourth wicket with Omesh Danram (24) and an 85-run fifth wicket partnership with Almando Doman (30 5X4s, 1X6). UG batted deep as lower order batsman Linden Austin stroked 70 runs (13X4s).

For the eight-wicket, he added 91 runs with Lloyd George (28) to push the visitors to 370-9 from their allotted overs.

Left-arm spinner Trevon France finished with 4-49, while off-spinners Darshan Persaud and Divesh Ramjattan supported with two wickets each for the home team.

Deonarine and his opening partner N. Persaud started positively. They added 73 for the opening wicket with Persaud hitting seven fours in his 32, but when he fell, wickets began to tumble and none of the other batsmen supported the 32-year-old left-hander. In the 27th over, Deonarine misjudged the pace of a ball from Danram. The slower ball knocked back his middle stump.

Danram then picked up two other wickets from the three remaining balls in the over to finish the game. The medium pacer finished with figures of 3-19, while off-spinners Doman and Dennis Heywood finished with 4-45 and 2-51.