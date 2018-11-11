The Travelling Floats

Golden Fleece and Spring Garden Mandirs excel at Dharmic Sabha motorcade

By Indrawattie Natram

Persons from the Golden Fleece Vishwa Jhotir and the Spring Garden Mandirs , in Region Two, have described their experiences at the Guyana Hindu Dharmic Sabha’s motorcade as an unforgettable experience. Golden Fleece Mandir copped first position in the large category at the Essequibo Motorcade on November 2, second at the West Coast Demerara motorcade on November 3, and third at the biggest motorcade held on November 5 at Chateau Margot Community Centre Ground. In addition to their third position, they copped first for the Best Design and first for the Most Creative Float in the motorcade held on November 5.

Spring Garden Mandir copped second in the small category at the Essequibo Motorcade, first at the West Coast and Second at the East Coast of Demerara motorcade. They were adjudged second Best Design Float at the main event.

Apart from taking home cash prizes and hampers, the youths were thankful for the precious moments they gained and challenged the young people from other Mandirs throughout Guyana to come out and have that experience next year.

The main designer of the Golden Fleece Mandir float, Vishnu Mahadeo, said he was given the support from other members of the mandir. He said with their encouragement he was able to craft a beautifully decorated and creative float this year.

“I can tell you it wasn’t an easy task, it was everyone’s effort; we were so happy when the judges announced that Golden Fleece emerged as the most decorative and creative float, it shows that with togetherness anything is possible,” Mahadeo said.

Mahadeo started to attend the mandir at an early age and after developing a passion for Arts and Culture, he started to become involved in activities along these lines. It was during his participation in the motorcade that he realised his true potential, and today he owns his own special occasions’ decor business.

The Golden Fleece Mandir Float depicted the true meaning of the festival and the coming of the Hindu Goddess, mother Lakshmi from the Churning of the Milky Ocean. Many persons from throughout Guyana who had the opportunity to view the float were amazed at its workmanship and creativity. Work on the float commenced two-weeks prior to the motorcade.

When asked what prompted the Mandir to journey on the West Coast, the local designer said it was the motivation from the youths. “Whenever Diwali comes up the youths are eager to join and add their ideas. All ideas are put together and the float is crafted. This year we wanted to show Guyanese our talent and so we decided to make the sacrifices,” he said.

Meanwhile executive member of the Spring Garden Mandir, Mahindra Sharma said that their float was constructed by youths from the mandir, “Everyone put their hands on it and the end result was beautiful, it shows that youths can have a huge impact once there is cooperation.”

Sharma said it was the first time that their mandir decided to come with a big design at the motorcade. Previously they would make a regular float but this year the efforts were more. The Spring Garden Mandir depicted two legends of the festival- the coming of Goddess Lakshmi and the return of Lord Rama from exile.

The mandir after copping second at the Essequibo motorcade decided to venture to the West Coast, and having copped first in the small category were motivated to journey further.

Both Mahadeo and Sharma related that they were encouraged by the President of the Guyana Hindu Dharmic Sabha, Dr. Vindhya Persaud, to take the illuminated floats to the West Coast and as such the mandirs took up the challenge. They have related that they have not regretted and are happy for the experience gained.

Members of both mandirs took the opportunity to thank the Guyana Hindu Dharmic Sabha for providing them with the opportunity, especially the youths, and therefore encouraged other mandirs to come on board next year and join the “travelling floats”. The countrywide motorcades were part of the Sabha’s festivities to usher in the festival of Diwali.