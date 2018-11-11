Red Creek’s HEYS programme gets a boost

AS the government continues to boost skills training via the Hinterland Employment and Youth Service (HEYS) programme, residents of the Red Creek community in Region Eight received equipment to commence sewing and carpentry workshops.

A team from the Ministry of Indigenous Peoples’ Affairs handed over the equipment which included, a sewing machine, a generator, carpentry tools among others.

Minister within Ministry of Indigenous Peoples’ Affairs, Valerie Garrido-Lowe told the Department of Public Information (DPI) that the initiative, which is geared at creating an enabling environment allowing the participants to be self-sufficient, is a beacon for many youths in the hinterland regions.

“In this community, it is challenging for the children to attend school since they do not have transportation to attend school and the nearest village from here is Paramakatoi … It takes about two to three hours to reach Paramakatoi. So, they are unable to go to school. What HEYS has been doing since it is a flexible programme is allowing the facilitators to teach the children,” Minister Garrido-Lowe said.

She noted the need for the establishment of an educational facility in the community, and assured that she will bring the matter to the attention of the Minister of Education, Dr. Nicolette Henry.

According to Minister Garrido-Lowe, those participants in the carpentry workshop will be taught to make benches and desks which in turn will prove useful when establishing a school in the village.

Eunice Sergio, one of the participants of the HEYS programme, said that she is appreciative for the opportunity to have been a part of the programme and will do whatever is necessary to impart her knowledge to others in the community.

Sergio proudly shared that she utilised her stipend from the HEYS programme to build a much-need bridge in her community of Red Creek.