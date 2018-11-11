GMSA Award Presentation and Dinner

MY friends are messaging me, telling me they are hopeful that I am resting from a hectic trip. I recently returned from the second phase of the LIVING WITH INTENTION US Tour and got into action immediately. Hours after getting off the plane I was worshipping at Love & Faith Ministries with Pastor Claude Brooks and the rest of the team. A couple hours after church I joined my two co-hosts, Dr. Colleen Bovell and Joan Jackie Butcher on the LIVING WITH INTENTION Radio Show on 96.1 Voice FM.

My friend Mandy picked me up from the radio station for us to attend the Guyana Open Golf Tournament which was amazing. The Empowered Leadership Conference was on Monday and Tuesday and it was an honour to be on the panel with Ms. Michelle A. Nicholas, Nico Consulting Inc. and Mrs. Jacquelyn Gates – Shipe, Global Ties Alabama. I attended the Turkeyen and Rain Talks at the Pegasus Hotel. “Biodiversity and Guyana’s future” was the topic. Congrats to the Vice Chancellor of the University of Guyana, Professor Ivelaw Griffith and team for these initiatives.



The Guyana Manufacturing and Services Association Award Presentations and Dinner was on Thursday evening and I was a guest of Clem Duncan and Swansea. I received two awards from GMSA a few years ago, and appreciate the gesture that they are acknowledging people in the manufacturing sector. Events like these allow me to catch up with people I have not seen in a while and to also meet new people. I admire how humble and cool Shyam Nokta is, and he has regained the status of president unopposed of the GMSA. In his welcome remarks and year in review, Mr. Nokta reiterated the decline in our economic performance in the manufacturing sector

“One of the major challenges to manufacturing is energy – the high cost coupled with issues of stability and reliability has pushed many manufacturers off the grid and to self-generate. Tax measures introduced in Budget 2017 such as VAT on electricity further compounded this issue and continue to affect manufacturers in 2018. The GMSA hopes that Budget 2019 will be crafted in a way that overcomes these problems and stimulates the economy to put the country back on track to five per cent or more growth. The GMSA sees a critical role for the manufacturing and services sector in helping to realise this,” the GMSA president said. He touched on critical issues such as local content, legislation for a Petroleum Commission and a Sovereign Wealth Fund legislation.

Guest speaker was Honourable Leader of the Opposition and former Prime Minister of Trinidad and Tobago Mrs. Kamla Persad-Bissessar. She was so sophisticated in her mate gold outfit with turquoise highlights. She emphasised the importance of the continued great relations with Guyana and Trinidad and Tobago. She advised Guyana not to make the same mistake Trinidad made and continue to give attention to other sectors such as agriculture. She advised on the strengthening of our education and health sectors and not to neglect the human resource which is the most valuable of all resources. I know a lot of us will agree with that because if we don’t add value to our people we will not realise the development that is anticipated.

I was with the beautiful Alexandra Correia who shared table 16 with us. We spoke on the phone and communicated by mails but met for the first time. I must say when I solicited a prize for the LIVING WITH INTENTION raffle she did not hesitate to offer a trip for two to Baganara Island. I also had the chance to chat with the charming and confident Mrs. Kamla Persad-Bissessar about the importance of vital leadership positions for the healing that is so badly needed in the world. We also discussed some mutual friends we have in Trinidad. She reassured me that she will be back as Prime Minister of Trinidad and Tobago and I believe she will.

Listening to her reminded me of a quote by Rosa Parks: “I have learned over the years that when one’s mind is made up, this diminishes fear; knowing what must be done does away with fear.”

I am inviting you to join us this afternoon at 15:00hrs on 96.1 Voice FM as we continue to celebrate this beautiful journey called life BEYOND THE RUNWAY.