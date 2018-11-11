Developing and Promoting Ecotourism in Guyana

WHAT comes to mind when you think of tourism? I bet you visualised blue waters, white sandy beaches massaging your feet, palm trees, massive hotels towering towards the sky. What if I tell you there’s scenery even more breathtaking?

Think about connecting with nature, cooling down under a soothing waterfall, a walk in the forest canopy or just some time to connect with nature, watching in amazement as the lush rainforest come alive. These are just a few elements to Eco-tourism.

A term being used more and more these days. We are hearing it being mentioned on TV and in conversations; reading about it in the newspapers and even on social media. But what really does ‘eco-tourism’ mean and more importantly, why is it so important for Guyana’s development?

ECO-TOURISM AND A GREEN STATE

The term ‘Ecotourism’ is defined as “responsible travel to natural areas that conserve the environment, sustains the well-being of the local people and involves interpretation and education” (The International Ecotourism Society, 2015). Therefore, it does not only enable for the protection and conservation of our natural resources, but it also creates jobs and training for local people especially in the indigenous communities.



It is noteworthy to mention that ecotourism includes education for both, the persons working within this field and the tourists. People are able to connect to nature while developing an understanding and appreciation for the local culture. Additionally, this form of tourism allows persons to move away from our traditional means of earning an income by diversifying Guyana’s economy.

In fact, Guyana is in the process of becoming more environmentally conscious and the Green State Development Strategy (GSDS) will guide this transition. Developing and promoting eco-tourism as one of our main economic activities, directly ties into more than one of the GSDS principles particularly, Well-being, Education and Good Life, Sustainable use of Biodiversity and Resource Efficiency and Sustainable Finances and Investment.

CURRENTLY, IN GUYANA…

Many indigenous persons are already being trained and are working in this field. Let’s take as an example, the Iwokrama International Centre. It is one of the main eco-tourism destinations in Guyana which allows tourists to experience the serenity of the country’s rainforest. The visitors, who stay at the Iwokrama River Lodge, are able to enjoy the scenery through hikes, camping activities and water sports. Most of the persons employed at the centre are the local indigenous people who are trained to accomplish the jobs they are hired for. It is noteworthy to mention that the Centre also allocated areas for sustainable logging, forest management training and research,

encouraging a variety of job opportunities for the locals.

Through ecotourism, indigenous communities are able to be more economically independent. Many of these communities in Guyana are developing their capacities to come on board this journey. For example, Surama Eco-Lodge is a community-based ecotourism which allows visitors to experience nature and the indigenous culture. The project is managed by the local people who also make up the entire staff body.

Locals make use of their natural and traditional culture to develop an ecotourism experience for tourist to enjoy. There is even a two-week jungle survival course guests can take part in. In addition, the lodge is committed to reducing its carbon footprint and the entire operation relies on solar energy. Travelling to Guyana is an experience like no other, many tourists flock Kaieteur National Park, Shell Beach, and Arrow Point Nature Resort.

APPROACHING WITH CAUTION

Indeed, Guyana is already benefiting from ecotourism and we should continue developing this sector. However, if areas are not properly managed, it can have a significant effect on wildlife and can lead to environmental degradation The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) authorises ecotourism lodges, particularly those that are in sensitive areas and/or have 10 rooms or more rooms, since it is likely that a large number of visitors would result in environmental impacts.

If this happens, it defeats the purpose of promoting ecotourism, as the conservation aspect which is a crucial part of it, will be removed. Further, the Guyana Tourism Authority (GTA) is working with Swiss contact to strengthen the capacities of leaders in the travel and tourism sector and move towards a demand-based approach to guide tourism product and infrastructure development.

If you wish to know more about the state and trends of Land Resources in Guyana, you can download the State of the Environment Report 2016 from the EPA’s website, www.epaguyana.org

