Sod turned for $173M Bartica Magistrate’s Court

By Alden Marslowe

AS THE expansion programme for the township of Bartica continues, the left-bank Essequibo community on Friday saw the turning of the sod for the construction of its own magistrate court complex.

This followed a short ceremony attended by an impressive team of officials, including members of the Judiciary, Guyana Land & Surveys Commission, regional and local officials and the consultants and contractors of the project.

Speaking at the ceremony, former resident-magistrate of Bartica, Dylon Bess, reflected on the many pleasant experiences he shared with the residents, including strong family values, a deep sense of spirituality, and support for each other. He told the gathering that it has long been recognised that the need for ready access to justice is very strong at Bartica, and this new edifice, including a Magistrate Court building, Court Registry and personnel residence, will see the fulfillment of that need.

“People of Bartica, your resident Magistrate will be warmly welcomes by your charm,” he said.

Mayor of Bartica, Mr Gifford Marshall, welcomed the visiting party and gave assurance that the new project will greatly enhance Bartica’s landscape and add value to the community. He reflected how Bartica moved from being seen as an interior “landing” to now being recognised as one of the capital towns of Guyana.

“It is a vision of His Excellency President David Granger to have Bartica transformed into the Capital Town of Region Seven, and a Model Green Town to all the world,” Mayor Marshall said, adding:

“It is therefore imperative that all the essential services be provided to the residents, and this new magistrate court is one of such.”

Also expressing welcome and gratitude on behalf of the region was Regional Chairman, Gordon Bradford, who told of being an actual witness to the development of Bartica from a mining village into township. He made the announcement that apart from this present project, Bartica will soon have its own Passport & Immigration Office, a new Training & Development Centre under the Land & Surveys Commission, and also a brand new Guyana Power and Light Plant which is already under construction.

He urged the students present to qualify themselves to make use of the many employment opportunities soon to be available at Bartica.

Delivering the feature address, Chancellor of the Judiciary (ag), Justice Yonette Cummings-Edwards complimented the residents of Bartica on where the town has come from its foundations of 1942 to the present day. She echoed the sentiments of the other speakers with regard to the need for access to justice at Bartica, retracing the times when the magistrate’s court would sit only once per month many years ago. She said that the new edifice will definitely serve to remove barriers and hindrances to the delivery of justice and service to the people.

She outlined that following the identification of the plot of land, a Certificate of Title was acquired and plans were put in place for construction. The contract was awarded to M&P Investments to the tune of $173M, and construction is expected to be completed in twelve months. She closed thus, “A whole new world awaits you, Bartica. We welcome you to be a part of us. Make sure you remain on the good side of the law.”

The complex is expected to house a magistrate court, magistrate chambers, lawyers’ rooms, court registry, offices and living quarters. Following the symbolic turning-of-the-sod and tree-planting exercise, the team spent some time interacting with the students in attendance, offering much encouragement towards a career in law. In final remark and thanks, Chief Magistrate, Ann McLennan applauded the vision that led to the construction of the complex and encouraged commitment towards its fulfillment. She praised the entire team, along with local and regional officials and the Guyana Police Force. The ceremony was chaired by Chief Justice (ag), Madam Roxane George-Wiltshire. (Mr Alden Marslowe is the Regional Information Officer of Region Seven Cuyuni/Mazaruni)