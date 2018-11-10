Six to compete at Miss West Bank Pageant tomorrow night

Six budding young ladies are going to step out tomorrow night at the Good Intent Centre on the West Bank, and do their best to prove that they have what it takes to outdo their competition and win the inaugural Miss Culture West Bank Pageant.

Many of the girls are new to the little pageant, as a stepping stone to building their confidence and even moving on to bigger pageant.

“I decided to enter the pageant because I would like to gain experience and represent my village,” was Petal Heywood’s reason for being part of the pageant. The 19 year old hails from Good Fortuin.

She’s a little nervous, but very excited to get the ball rolling on her stint in pageants. Win or lose she does not plan to let this be her final go at pageantry. As a matter of fact, it’s her spring board for moving on to bigger pageants.

“Seeing as it’s my first pageant I’m excited to go and try out, but I’m still nervous to go on stage,” she expressed to The Buzz.

She’s particularly looking forward to the talent segment where she will show off her singing skills. Seventeen-year-old Kesia Richardson is also looking forward to the talent piece. She has a dramatic piece that will involve a dance.

An aspiring chef, Kesia entered because she wants to prove a point to all of those who think she doesn’t have what it takes to do pageantry.

“I‘ve always wanted to take part in a pageant but people would always say you can’t do this and you can’t do that, but I want to show them that I can do something that I really want to,” she declared.

Another novice to pageantry, Kesia says having sized up her competition she’s not too sure of how she’ll do but she’s ready to put her best foot forward.

The Miss Culture West Bank Pageant was conceptualised with the hope of giving young ladies on the West Bank a chance to embrace their culture.

“To know who they are, to know the surrounding they are living in, as well as to boost their self-esteem. The pageant is called Miss Culture West Bank so it will be based mostly on the culture side, aspects of our cultural background. We find that a lot of persons are straying away from their culture, so we want the young girls to get back to their roots,” explained one of the pageant coordinators, Colvin Andrews

The pageant is expected to feature eight segments: the Introduction, the Village Presentation, Creative Wear, the Talent Piece, Evening Gown, Intelligence segment, and Final Question.