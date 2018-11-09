Buzzing This Weekend

IT’S time for the weekend again, people, and it’s going to have an exciting start for many of the children who turn out at the Courts Main Street Light Up tonight.

Both don’t worry mommies and daddies, there’s going to be a lot of adult events for you this weekend too. There’s the ICC Women’s World Cup on tonight with three matches, while on the cultural side there’s a film festival running on Saturday and Sunday.

So don’t stay cooped up at home.

Today

It’s time to “Bubble n’ Grind” at the District Ultra Lounge as reggae meets soca. Featuring for the first time in Guyana, Fresh Cut De Mayor and Junior Don from Toronto. Tequila Shots special. Music by DJ Country Boy. Ladies free before 21:00hrs.

The annual Courts Main Street Light Up is here again! Bring the entire family for an evening of fun and excitement as we usher in the Christmas season with song, dance and lots of Christmas cheer! This year we’ll have Santa, Mrs Claus and friends! See you there!

The International Cricket Council’s (ICC) Women’s T20 World Cup matches officially begin tonight with a triple-header at the Guyana National Stadium, Providence. See New Zealand take on India, Australia come up against Pakistan and Windies playing against Bangladesh. Tickets: $500

Tomorrow

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs Guyana presents the “Korean Film Festival in Guyana” at the Theatre Guild. The event seeks to celebrate the 50th Anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the Co-operative Republic of Guyana and the Republic of Korea. Films will be shown at 19:30 hrs daily.

The Vintage Wine Bar, Restaurant & Lounge presents Saturday Fete & Karaoke. Ladies get one free cocktail. Enjoy soca, chutney, reggaeton, dancehall, and electronic mixes.

The Miss Culture West Bank 2018 pageant is going down at the Good Intent Centre on the West Bank of Demerara. Lots of cash and prizes to be won, come and see who will walk away with the crown. Special giveaways for best-dressed female. Music by Hill Rock and Ghost Riders.

Sunday

Guyana Motor Racing and Sports Club presents the biggest race event of the year, it’s the “CMRC International Race of Champions (Ignite)” at the South Dakota Circuit. Come see international and local drivers and riders compete.

Party Sundays continue at Club Privilege this Sunday. Everybody free before 22:00hrs. Drink specials all night, free Bacardi shots on entry. Music by fusion DJs, Stereo Sonic DJs, Boom DJs and other DJs passing through.

704 Sports Bar presents “Pizza and Beer”. Buy one pitcher of draft beer and one 10” pizza and another pitcher of beer free and a serving of chicken tenders at half price.