President recovering well

…clinical analyses still incomplete

PRESIDENT David Granger is said to be recovering well following an intensive series of tests by specialist doctors immediately after he arrived in Cuba just over a week ago.

In a statement the Ministry of the Presidency said the President is resting comfortably at an official residence and is receiving treatment at the Centro de Investigaciones Medico Quirugicas (CIMEQ) in Havana.

According to the ministry, clinical analyses are still incomplete and it is expected that the Guyana Embassy in Havana will issue a statement when enough evidence is available, the release added. “The Head of State has responded satisfactorily to medical interventions over the past week, however, and is recovering well. President Granger wishes to assure all citizens that he is receiving the best possible medical advice and attention. The President wishes to thank Guyanese for their expressions of concern,” the release stated.

On October 30, 2018, President Granger and First Lady Mrs. Sandra Granger departed Guyana for Cuba where he was expected to undergo a medical investigation. Speaking at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA) Timehri before his departure, the Head of State said that recently he travelled twice to Trinidad and Tobago and had done his annual medical check-up in May when he had been given a clean bill of health. “If I take you back over the last six months, I went to Trinidad and Tobago to do my annual medical examination which is normally done in August. I went in May because of the Congress of my party and the impending Local Government Elections,” he said.

However, on his return to work, the President said that he started to experience certain symptoms which were persistent, and took the decision to travel back to Trinidad to revisit the tests that were done in May. “At that time, they discovered some symptoms which needed further investigation, so I just agreed with that diagnosis and made arrangements to go to Cuba for further investigations. At this time, there is no clear indication of disorder or what the nature of the disorder is. It is a question of investigation and I think I can get the best advice in Cuba,” he said.

While he does not suffer from a particular ailment, President Granger said that out of an abundance of caution, he took the decision to travel to the Republic of Cuba to have the relevant medical investigation done. “The Guyanese public should be assured that once those investigations are complete they would be kept abreast with the health of the President of the Republic,” he said.