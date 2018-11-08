Packed calendar of activities for Tourism Awareness Month

A NUMBER of activities have been planned for Tourism Awareness Month, with the aim of highlighting Guyana as a leading sustainable destination.

The activities were officially launched on October 31st under the theme ‘Tourism: Promoting Sustainability, Celebrating Diversity’ when Minister of Business Dominic Gaskin emphasised the need for Guyana to boost its tourism awareness.

With that mandate in mind, the Guyana Tourism Authority (GTA), in collaboration with the Tourism and Hospitality Association of Guyana (THAG), has planned a series of events to take place during this month.

This will see special emphasis being placed on nature, adventure and cultural experiences and encouraging all Guyanese to celebrate the diversity of their tourism products. In an effort to increase public awareness about this, a Tourism Sector Fair is planned for November 9th from 12:00hs at the Giftland Mall, according to a release.

The GTA is encouraging persons to visit the fair and learn about available tours and opportunities to see the beauty of Guyana, which will be promoted by companies such as Old Fort Tours, Dagron Tours, Rainforest Tours, Evergreen Adventures, Lake Mainstay and Aruwai Resort.

GTA Director Brian Mullis, at the launching of Tourism Awareness Month, assured that the GTA will continue to work to ensure that Guyanese have access to affordable special tours, not only in November, but all year-round. This, he explained, would allow citizens to better connect with operators, while the interaction will serve as a stimulus for local travel within the destination.

Meanwhile, the Travel Industry and Operations Division of the GTA has planned a series of ‘school talks’ countrywide to run from November 8-14. Participating schools include the Linden Foundation Secondary School, Tutorial High School, JC Chandisingh Secondary School, and the Anna Regina Secondary School.

A series of topics will be discussed with the students which are geared towards highlighting the importance of tourism to national development. Through the various presentations, participants will be exposed to literature centred on the month’s theme. One of the main aims of this activity is to foster a sense of ownership among students for the tourism products within the identified communities.

Then on November 24, 2018, persons can get ready to once again experience the exciting ‘Scavenger Hunt’ planned by the GTA. The fun- filled physical activity is intended to engage the younger generation by promoting teamwork and driving conversations about tourism. Other events to come also include: Guyana Restaurant Week, Regional Tourism Planning & Development Workshops and the launch of the Guyana Rum Route, among others.