Motorcyclist in ‘South’ accident granted bail

A 25-year-old man appeared in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday after being slapped with a causing-death charge.

Trevor Singh, of Buttercup Place, South Ruimveldt appeared before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan and denied the charge which alleges that on November 1, 2018 at Aubrey Barker Road, South Ruimveldt, he drove his motorcycle in such a manner as to cause the death of Floyd Howes.

Singh, through his attorney Paul Fung-A-Fat, applied for bail, which was approved by Prosecutor Simone Payne with conditions attached.

According to the police, on the day in question at around 18:45hrs, the defendant was riding his motorcycle along Aubrey Barker Road when he collided with Howes, who was on his bicycle and also riding on the same side of the road. They were both picked up in an unconscious state and taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) where Singh was treated and sent away, but Howes died while receiving medical attention.

Singh was on Wednesday released on $350,000 bail on condition that he reports to the East La Penitence station every Friday.

He is expected to make his next court appearance on November 20, 2018.