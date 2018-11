A 41-year-old man was on Wednesday remanded to prison after it was alleged that he raped a 13-year-old girl two years ago.

Odingo Green, who resides in Kitty, appeared before Magistrate Leron Daly at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court and was not required to plead to the charge, since it was indictable.

The court heard that between November 1 and 30, 2016, Green engaged in sexual activity with a child under the age of 16.

He was remanded to prison, and the matter was adjourned to November 21.