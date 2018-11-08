Ex-fireman gets life imprisonment for rape of 3-year-old

A seemingly calm Deon Aaron, 53, was on Thursday morning sentenced to life imprisonment by Justice Jo-Ann Barlow for the rape of a child back in 2016.

On October 24, 2018 Aaron was unanimously found guilty by a mixed 12-member jury following hours of deliberations for the rape of a girl child under age 16 between March 1 and October 20, 2016.

It was reported that the accused used his fingers to rape the victim, who was three-years-old at the time.

The sentence was imposed by the trial judge in the Sexual Offences Court of the Demerara High Court. Aaron, an ex-fireman as well as ex-cop and security guard, will be eligible for parole after serving 20 years.

Following the sentencing , Aaron was escorted to prison following the presentation of a probation report after which his attorney made a plea of mitigation on his behalf.

In handing down the sentence, Justice Barlow told the packed courtroom that having listened to the probation report and the victim impact statement, she said that the convict was not at a place where he accepted his responsibility for what he did.

The judge also spoke of his lack of remorse even though he was convicted of the crime and the testimony of the child who is now five years old. The child was entrusted in his care by her mother and he in turn breached his position of trust, the judge said.

Justice Barlow also took into consideration the aggravating circumstances and imposed the maximum penalty of life imprisonment.