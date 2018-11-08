Cop on corruption charge

…allegedly tried to change statement in businesswoman gunplay case

A POLICE constable on Wednesday appeared before a city magistrate in Court Three of the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court charged with attempting to pervert the course of justice.

The charge is in relation to a matter involving city businesswoman Maryann Daby.

The particulars of the charge state that between August 10 and October 2, 2018 at Georgetown, John Holder, 28, of North Road, Bourda, attempted to pervert the course of justice by deviating from his police statement dated May 13, 2018, in the case involving The Police vs Maryann Daby.

Holder is represented by Attorney-at-law Steven Roberts, who, in his application for bail, told the court that his client told the truth under oath and had done nothing wrong.He also alleged that his client has been suspended from duty, pending further investigation into the matter.

While Police Inspector Shellon Daniels was not opposed to Holder being granted bail, she asked that there be conditions attached.

According to the police, a member of the Guyana Police Force, is the key witness in the Maryann Daby matter.

It is alleged that during investigation of the said matter, Holder gave several conflicting statements; and that when he was testifying in court, he deviated from the one in which he claimed that he was authorised by an officer to do so.

Bail was granted in the sum of $ 300,000 on condition that he report to the Court Three clerk every Monday, while the matter has been adjourned to November 20.

A few months ago, Daby was arraigned before a city magistrate for allegedly trying to kill a police rank with her unlicensed firearm.

Daby, 25, of D’Aguiar Park, Houston, was not required to plead to the charge which alleged that on May 13 this year at Albert Street, Thomas Lands, with intent to commit murder she attempted to discharge a loaded firearm at Police Constable Christopher Kissoon.

According to reports, Constable Kissoon had approached Daby about offloading her firearm in public when she placed the gun to his forehead and pulled the trigger.

Fortunately, the gun was empty.