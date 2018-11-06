Office of the First Lady launches ICT training programme in Anna Regina

THE Office of the First Lady, in collaboration with the Ministry of Social Protection’s Board of Industrial Training (BIT) on Monday launched the fourth Information Communication Technology (ICT) training programme for the year at the Essequibo Technical Institute (ETI), Anna Regina in the Pomeroon-Supenaam Region (Region Two).

During the launch of the programme which is aimed at providing youths with skills in the areas of information technology, literacy and numeracy, entrepreneurship, sexual reproductive health, and Science, Technology Engineering and Mathematics (STEM), Principal of the ETI, Mr. Rawl Pearce offered two-year scholarships each in ICT, to the Valedictorian and the Best Graduating student of the BIT-ICT programme.

“We are going to offer scholarships for two years for the valedictorian and best graduating student. Let this be the drive to push you to do well in this programme,” he stated. Mr. Pearce urged the 30 participating youths to take full advantage of the opportunity afforded them to further their education. He reminded that ICT is becoming increasingly important and is used in almost every facet of life.

Meanwhile, Mr. Mohammed Shaeed, a representative of the BIT, encouraged the participants to complete the five-week programme as it provides a platform for elevation. “It is the mandate of BIT to offer a skill set to youths and vulnerable sections of the society, so that they can be equipped with the requisite skills necessary to become more competitive… We are hoping at the end of this five-week programme you can look at this programme as one that you can build on,” he said.

Additionally, Chairman of the ETI Mr. Dileep Singh, said the ICT training programme being offered by the Office of the First Lady is timely, as it targets vulnerable youth. “We have a beautiful country to develop and young people are the most important assets to that development that we [Guyana] have, and we want to ensure that you are equipped for that task,” Mr. Singh said. The programme is being facilitated by Mr. Fitzroy Younge.

At the completion of the programme participants will receive accredited certificates from the BIT. (Ministry of the Presidency)