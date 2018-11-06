Guyana, U.S. reflect on security cooperation programmes

MINISTER of Public Security, Khemraj Ramjattan on Monday met with U.S. Ambassador, Perry Holloway as he winds up his tour of duty here.

The meeting was also attended by Terry Steers-Gonzalez, Deputy Chief of Mission of the U.S. Embassy here. In a release, the ministry said the meeting was a meaningful engagement, as both sides reflected on the cooperation programmes which exist between the U.S. Embassy and the Ministry of Public Security, over the last three years.

Some security areas of mutual interest were highlighted. These include: the National Plan of Action for Prevention and Response to Trafficking in Persons, and the identifying, targeting, investigating, and arresting of major narcotics traffickers operating in Guyana.

The Minister of Public Security expressed sincere thanks to the U.S. Ambassador for the U.S Government’s support to the Government of Guyana.