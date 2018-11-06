Essequibians celebrate Diwali in grand way

HINDUS in Region Two (Pomeroon-Supenaam) on Tuesday lit diyas and made their beautifully decorated Rangolis as they celebrated the festival of lights- – Diwali.

Diwali signifies the coming of Goddess Lakshmi after she emerged from the Milky Ocean. She came to restore righteousness in the Hindu Dharma. A drive along the Essequibo Coast saw many homes beautifully lit with rows of diyas and celebrations commenced as early as 18:00hrs. Many mandirs conducted services earlier in the day in reverence to mother Lakshmi, the giver of health, wealth and prosperity, according to Hindu teachings.

Many families also conducted individual Lakshmi Pooja in their homes before they started to light the earthen lamps. Housewives were also busy throughout the entire day preparing Indian delicacies to share with neighbours and passers-by.

Diwali the festival of light is celebrated throughout the world. The most popular story pertaining to the festival is that of Rama and Sita: Lord Rama was a great warrior King who was exiled (or sent away) by his father Dashratha, the King of Ayodhya, along with his wife Sita and his younger brother Lakshman, on his wife’s insistence.

Lord Rama returned to his Kingdom Ayodhya after 14 years of exile, in which he put an end to the demon Ravana of Lanka, who was a great demon and wanted to rule the kingdom. After this victory of Good over Evil, Rama returned to Ayodhya. In Ayodhya, the people welcomed them by lighting rows of clay/mud lamps. So, it is an occasion in honour of Rama’s victory over Ravana, or the good over evil.