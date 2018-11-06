ERC joins in Diwali celebrations

The Ethnic Relations Commission (ERC) joined in the Diwali celebrations by spreading the message of harmony in a plural society through a cultural ceremony held at its Queenstown office on Monday.

At the ceremony, Commissioner of the ERC, Rajkumarie Singh said: “Today at the ERC we join with all Guyanese to celebrate one of the more important festivals in the Hindu calendar- that is Diwali, sometimes called Deepavali.”

Singh who is also the Principal of the Cove and John Secondary School, shared that it is very important for all to understand why the festival is so revered among the Hindu community and in the Guyanese society.

She explained that the Festival of Lights celebrates wealth and happiness, wisdom and light and, “It is a time for reflection, a time for changes in one’s behaviour and it is a time to bring one closer to the divine.”

More importantly, she highlighted: “Diwali is a festival that serves to improve the social fabric of society.” This ties into the very mandate of the ERC as the body’s functions include providing equality of opportunity between persons of different ethnic groups and promoting harmony and good relations between and among groups. The institution also has the responsibility of fostering and creating respect for religious, cultural and other forms of diversity in our plural society.

To this end, Rajkumarie contended: “This is a distinct reminder to cultivate and maintain respect for each other and to preserve a harmonious relationship… It is a time for eradication of evil; a time for good over evil not only in the homes but in the society.”

She also posited: “It is a time for hope- hope for changes from evil to good, a new beginning as persons become closer to the divine and yes this festival serves to guide society to a more harmonious manner.”

Traditionally, the festival is celebrated by lighting earthen pots called diyas and sharing delicacies prepared among family, friends and neighbours. The sharing of the foods in the festival, according to the Commissioner, signifies love, tolerance, togetherness and happiness.

“In a plural society such as ours in Guyana, Deepavali is embraced by almost everyone- some for the cultural aspect and others for the deep religious significances,” she advanced and highlighted that no matter the reason for celebrating, what is important is that all Guyanese strive towards effecting positive changes.

At the ceremony, children from few schools embraced the festival by singing religious Bhajans and sharing their knowledge on the significance of the ceremony.

In Hinduism, Diwali is celebrated for five nights. The festival reveres the Hindu goddess Mother Lakshmi- who is the giver of health, wealth and prosperity. Diwali also signifies the return of Lord Rama to his home in Ayodhya after being exiled for 14 years.