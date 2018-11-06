Berbicians breathe sigh of relief

– commend gov’t takeover of BBCI

MINIBUS operators, business owners and residents of Region 6 (East Berbice-Corentyne) have applauded the government’s decision to temporarily take over the maintenance and operations of the Berbice River Bridge.

The reaction comes in the wake of Minister of Public Infrastructure David Patterson announcing on Monday that the takeover is guided by Sections 4 (1) and 11 of the Berbice River Bridge Act, and would commence immediately in the interest of public safety.

Minister Patterson said that the government will do everything in its powers to alleviate disruption to the public and to ensure that the assumption of these functions transfers as smoothly as possible.

When the Guyana Chronicle visited the Palmyra Taxi Park, where drivers ply the Georgetown to Berbice route, operators were in a celebratory mood as they read the news on their mobile phones.

“This is the best news to start my week,” said Urlando Durant, a taxi driver. “All the time this thing on my head, ‘What’s gonna happen if we gotta pay that $8000?’

“I say I gotta start looking for a next work, ‘cause I get bills and children, and I couldn’t sit and wait around to see what’s gonna happen.

“At least now I know I can work this same job a little longer until things can fall into place. The decision the government made was the right one.”

Operators at the Route 56 Minibus Park, located at Stelling Road, New Amsterdam were also elated at the news.

A POSITIVE DECISION

Vice-President of the Route 56 Minibus Association, Bertie Warde sees the decision as a “positive one” on the part of the government, as it’s in the best interest of the citizens, more specifically Berbicians.

“I want to tell the government thanks for the decision that has been made to suit us,” Warde said, adding:

“It’s a positive move from them, because it’s for all the citizens. If the bridge company went ahead, it would have been too expensive. It’s the highest paid bridge toll, and it would have been very hard; it’s pressure!

“If the toll increase had happened, it means we would have had to increase our fare, too, and the people cannot afford that. So I am happy that the government stepped in.”

Sundat Sukhan, who has been operating a small business at the minibus park for the past ten years, said that the decision will bring great relief to vendors such as himself.

Like many others, Sukhan was worried about the outcome of the proposed toll increase, which was set to take effect on November 12, the very day of the Local Government Elections (LGEs).

“We all depend on this service for our livelihood,” Sukhan said. “I got a headache thinking if all of these people out of work, what’s gonna happen to my business.”

NO POLITICS INVOLVED

Another bus driver, Pooran Balmakan, is also thankful for the temporary decision, and does not see it as political, but rather in the people’s interest.

Said he: “Everyone traverses this bridge daily for different reasons, and each one of us will benefit. I am happy that the government had a say.” He is also hoping to see the toll further reduced in the future.

Like Balmakan, Bisram Singh a businessman of Palmyra Village is also in agreement with the decision taken by the government.

“This is a dream come true for business people,” said Singh, who operates a vulcanising shop and is also into poultry rearing.

Speaking to the recent announcement, too, was President of the Central Corentyne Chamber of Commerce, Poonai Bhigroog who, in an invited comment, said the decision taken by the government is a bold one; that Minister Patterson is within his rights to do what he did; and that if this is the way it has to go, he is in total agreement.

“The price fare structure currently put out by the bridge is unrealistic,” he said. “It may sound like a big-stick policy they are approaching, but at least something is being done.”

Bhigroog said in closing that he would ideally like to see all stakeholders return to the table and work on a decision that is agreeable to all parties.