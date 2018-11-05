UPDATE: Diamond murder victim identified as Paradise electrician

The man who was killed by another man at Diamond on the East Bank of Demerara has been identified as 39-year-old Justin Peterkin of Paradise, East Coast Demerara.

A neighbour who witnessed the gruesome murder at 1323 Diamond /Grove said that he saw a man at the fence who he was not familiar with. He told reporters that minutes later, he went inside his home to check his pot on the fire.

He said he soon heard a few sounds from the neighbour’s yard and when he ventured to his door, he saw the assailant standing over the man chopping him.

The man said he went into his verandah and yelled at the man who threatened him. The man walked away from the scene and the neighbour noted that he stopped persons and followed the man .

The assailant was later arrested by the police. Relatives of Peterkin expressed shock after receiving news of his sudden demise. Police are investigating the incident.