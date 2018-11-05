Stabbed convicted prisoner in stable condition

EON Ward, a 25-year-old convicted prisoner who was stabbed by another inmate of the Timehri Prison on Saturday is hospitalised in stable condition under police guard.

Ward, who is serving a four-year sentence for possession of unlicensed firearm and ammunition, was stabbed at the Timehri Prisons by a 38 -year- old inmate who is serving an 81-year sentence for murder.

Reports are that the two prisoners were confined in the security block and on Saturday morning, Ward was talking to a prison guard when he was attacked by the other inmate.

Ward was dealt several stabs about the body including his stomach, hands and head.

He was rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation by prison officials where he was admitted a patient under guard. The prison guard sustained stab injuries to his right hand and forehead, but was treated by the medics of the prison.