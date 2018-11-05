Rural Constable set free of murder of Diamond teen

A 28-year-old man who was last month remanded to prison for the murder of Diamond, East Bank Demerara teen, 15-year-old Ricardo Singh, was freed of the charge on Monday.

Tony George , who is attached to a community policing group at Soesdyke as a Rural Constable, appeared before Chief Magistrate, Ann Mclennan at the Georgetown Magistrate’s Court last month to answer to the murder charge which stated that on July 9, 2018 he murdered Singh. He was remanded to prison until October 23, 2018.

After the murder charge was laid on the the latter date, the prosecutor requested more time for additional statements to be placed in file.

The man’s defence attorney Dexter Todd objected to any delay in relation to the commencement of the Preliminary Inquiry on the grounds that the charges were bad in law and that there was absolutely no evidence upon which a charge against the accused could have been based.He argued that the continued detention of the accused was illegal.

Reports are that the prosecutor sought an adjournment of the matter to November,5, 2018.

According to reports , the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) subsequently conceded with the defence council that the accused ,George, was wrongfully charged with murder and discontinued the charge and restored his liberty. George is now a free man.

Singh, who was a student of the Diamond Secondary School, attended a wedding reception On July 9, 2018 at a house at the Soesdyke Public Road and while in the company of his friends, an altercation occurred.

He was arrested soon after and sustained a stab wound while in custody of the policing group.He died while being treated at the Diamond Hospital.