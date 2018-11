Businessman and philanthropist, Pradeep Samtani has died

Owner of several haberdashery stores on Water Street, Mr. Samtami only recently helped promote two pre-Diwali shows here.

Mr. Samtami was last year conferred with the Golden Arrow of Achievement.

Guyana Chronicle was told that Mr. Samtami was ill for a while and passed away this morning. More details on his death will be shared once they become available.