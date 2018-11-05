Marian Academy Inter-House Badminton competition concludes

THE Marian Academy Inter-House Badminton Team Championships which began on October 23 concluded last Tuesday (October 30) at the school’s Badminton courts.



The Championship went to Our Lady of Coromoto who defeated Our Lady of Fatima in the finals 5-0.

Third place went to Our lady of Guadeloupe who defeated Our lady of Lourdes 3-2

The results are as follows

Finals: Coromoto House defeated Fatima House 5-0

Boys Singles: Matthew Beharry defeated Jaden Totaram 21-5

Girls Singles: Lesha Singh defeated Sasha Wang 21-11

Boys Doubles: Matthew Beharry & Vikash Mootoo defeated Jaden Totaram & Grame Carpenter 21-6

Girls Doubles: Ashley Escarraga & Jada Mohan defeated Sasha Wang & Kelliann Sauers 21-19

Mixed Doubles: Vikash Mootoo & Reba Ramlall defeated Grame Carpenter & Kelliann Sauers 21-13.

Third & Fourth Place: Guadeloupe House defeated Lourdes House 3-2

Boys Singles: Alexander Ally lost to Zachary Persaud 21-8

Girls Singles: Jayde DaSilva defeated Isabella Ramjohn 21-8

Boys Doubles: Ricardo Percival & Alexander Ally lost to Ronald Hamilton & Zachary Persaud 21-8

Girls Doubles: Gabryel Fiedtkou & Akila defeated Isabella Ramjohn & Ella Sahai 21-14

Mixed Doubles: Jayde DaSilva & Alexander Ally defeated Roland Hamilton & Ella Sahai 21-19