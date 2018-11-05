Luxury ship, the MV City Corruption, is sinking

Dear Editor,

THE luxury ship the MV City Corruption that has been riding high on the waves of excesses, fraud and mismanagement for the last three years and beyond, seems to have sprung a leak and is now quickly sinking.

There is clearly panic aboard, with the captain very frightened and dispensing blame to everyone and everywhere he can, both to the living and the dead; and it is now ‘every man for himself,’ with senior officers grabbing every available life jacket and abandoning ship.

Listening to the Commission of Inquiry set up to investigate the goings-on at the Georgetown municipality, one is left amazed at the ridiculous responses, the irrational positions being taken and the twisted logic being advanced by some to defend themselves.

The chief engineer had the temerity to tell the commission and consequently that rehabilitation works had been done at the City Constabulary Training School to the tune of $47 million; yet, he says, that the space remains uninhabitable. Now come on, which Constabulary Training School is he talking about? Not the old House Service Department in Water Street? Not even seven million dollars has been spent there for years, let alone $47 million dollars. I suggest that the chairman of the commission and members of the Local Government Commission pay a visit and thoroughly inspect the facility. It is ruinous, looks abandoned, and ramshackle. Indeed, it looks like when junkies are finished with a building. The windows, doors, fittings, furniture and just about everything else is gone, even though this place is guarded 24/7; it is leaking badly, it is in the worst state that I have ever seen a public building in. I challenge the engineer to produce a detailed expenditure report on the building with accompanying receipts; he should also take building experts with him to inspect the building to verify the $47 million in works.

Then you have the solid waste director waking up like Rip Van Winkle arising out of a slumber to declare that City Hall should ditch the garbage contractors and do the waste disposal work itself. Oh please, now that the council and the government have frittered away billions upon billions of dollars, this gentleman gets this epiphany of the council going back to do what it did for decades since when it had its own animal-drawn garbage carts. And now blaming bad management of the administration. Hasn’t this guy a part of the administration for the past four years?.

Then we have the King himself declaring that the city is too broke to tender for goods and services. Well that’s the icing on the cake! The city is too broke to adhere to a regulatory arrangement that is conducive to transparency, economy, efficiency, openness, fairness and accountability in public sector procurement; but rich enough to award contracts to friends and relatives at grossly inflated prices.

Best regards,

Sambu Jacobus