Large quantity of illegal pesticides seized at Crabwood Creek

On Sunday Inspection and Enforcement Officers of the Pesticides and Toxic Chemicals Control Board (PTCCB) in collaboration with the Guyana Police Force thwarted a major smuggling operation and confiscated approximately 300 kilograms of illegal or unregistered pesticides.

According to a release from the PTCCB, the operation took place at approximately 23:00hrs on Sunday. Inspectors of the board along with police officers descended on the home of one Veerasammy Armogan of Crabwood Creek Backland, Grant 1779 Corentyne, Berbice where the illegal pesticides were found among other contraband items.

According to officials from PTCCB, the confiscated products are regarded as highly hazardous pesticides and pose significant risks to human health, agricultural production, economic trade and the environment.

The release quoted Registrar of the PTCCB, Trecia Garnath as saying that the that the Board strongly condemns acts of this nature given the major health and environmental impacts these chemicals pose.

“The global trade in counterfeit and illegal pesticides is growing. With increasing quantities of fake and illegal pesticides being produced, marketed and sold by organized criminal groups around the world, there are greater risks to the safety of handlers, farmers, consumers and the environment,” Garnath said.

Legal proceedings have commenced against Armogan for the possession of illegal/unregistered pesticides with intent to distribute, sell or use. The PTCCB said it is also currently investigating further intelligence gathered to curb the illegal trade of counterfeit pesticides into Guyana.

It said that counterfeit and illegal products are neither tested nor evaluated and are not subjected to the legislative regulatory process for pesticides. “These products often contain chemicals which are either banned or restricted due to the risk they pose to human health and/or the environment,” the PTCCB said

It noted too that undeclared active ingredients in counterfeit and illegal products can leave unacceptable residues on produce, rendering goods unfit for market. “As the content of counterfeit and illegal products is unknown, their use can pose a high risk to farmers, their crops, the environment and consumers,” the body said.

It stated that in an effort to ensure sound chemicals management in Guyana and keeping with the PTCCB’s mandate to eliminate the importation, the sale and use of illegal pesticides while reducing the availability of these unwanted products, the PTCCB will continue to collaborate with law enforcement personnel to carry out its operations to confiscate and safely dispose of counterfeit or illegal pesticides countrywide.