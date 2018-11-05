Group directs focus to Emotional Intelligence

THE Give Another Chance Foundation (GACF) is hoping to direct much-needed focus to Emotional Intelligence, particularly for children, in Guyana.

Emotional Intelligence, commonly known as EQ, is the capacity to be aware of, control, and express one’s emotions; and to handle interpersonal relationships judiciously and empathetically.

According to President of the foundation, Alechia Amos, “For many children the everyday joy of playing, learning and expressing their feelings is limited. We believe that emotional development is part of a child’s well-being and we are doing something to make this better for children our community.”

To achieve this mandate, the GACF will be coordinating a Walk for Awareness and a ‘Pop-up’ festival on Sunday, November 18 at 07:00hrs. The events aim to honour the United Nations Universal Children’s Day and the Convention on the Rights of the Child, observed on November 20.

Founder of the GACF and businesswoman, Miranda Thakurdin, highlighted: “Part of the drive or thrust to ensure that we bring awareness to emotional intelligence, is so that people can understand that children too have feelings, not just adults.”

And in fostering this understanding, Thakurdin said that being attuned to EQ helps children to become more rounded adults.

Also supporting this venture is Retired Justice Desmond Trotman CCH.

He explained that this organisation endeavours to assist people who failed in initial parts of their lives and want to give up to have a another chance. A key ingredient to this process is understanding that people have emotions and those who are down in life need to be raised up, he said, adding, “Emotional intelligence involves feelings.”

But while the group is currently advocating primarily for children, he stressed the need for inter-generational communication.

“Just as children need to have their EQ tapped into and promoted, the older persons also need to have their emotions in reaching out to people and children. It is this two- way flow of strength and development that gives strength to each other,” Trotman highlighted.

Another member of the foundation Sophia Dolphin shared too that EQ allows children– and adults– to become more self-motivated and would help them in their daily livs. It also fosters better leadership skills, she affirmed.

For the awareness event, the organisation will be working with local schools and organisations, serving 250 participants. There are also over 50 volunteers working to make the event possible.

The GACF is a registered non-profit, non-governmental organisation in Guyana, that has been supporting communities in Guyana for the past eight years. The objective of the foundation is to help children and youth generally.