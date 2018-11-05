GNBA to soon commence courtroom-style hearings – chairman

SOON, broadcasters in breach of the Broadcasting Act 2011 and other guidelines will be subjected to the Guyana National Broadcasting Authority’s (GNBA’s) quasi-judicial courtroom-style as opposed to the current boardroom set-up.

This was relayed by GNBA Chairman Leslie Sobers who was, at the time, addressing the authority’s recently conducted preliminary hearings with six errant broadcasters against whom complaints were made.

They were brought before the authority’s Special Investigative Committee for evidence of a breach of good taste and decency, through the broadcast of obscene language in songs and audiovisual content, during prime time hours.

Providing an update, Sobers stated: “Explanations were given and undertakings were also given to ensure there are no reoccurrences. Some of the complaints were not of a nature that would require any drastic, punitive measures. There were complaints that were legitimate, but still not that grave and even the two that were brought to the full board, they were dealt with and [the board] gave undertakings.”

However, this style of dealing with errant broadcasters will soon change, the chairman explained.

“What we are going to be doing, however, in the future after the Special Investigative Committee would have made their determination as to whether the matter can be concluded at that level or referred to the board, the broadcaster will not be attending a board meeting as such; we will have a hearing panel and that hearing panel will be three persons: the chairman and two others.

“We will do it like a courtroom [set-up] because the broadcast authority has quasi-judicial functions. So the rules of procedure and laws of evidence would be applicable. Then, when all the evidence is presented, the three would go into caucus and come back out with a decision as to whether they will impose a fine or some other penalty, such as suspension or revocation.”

However, Sobers explained that agency’s aim is not to conduct a witch-hunt, as complaints made do not always lead to the ultimate end result.

He said: “We are always monitoring the airwaves and broadcasters are always making mistakes, but sometimes we have to evaluate whether the mistake is of such a nature that you need to have an investigation into it.”

What the GNBA does take opposition with are broadcasters who have a special inclination for playing music with vulgar words, thereby showing disregard for their influence on Guyana’s youthful population.

“They put on air what is called the ‘broadcast version’ which is supposed to be a clean version, which is supposed to have eliminated the bad words and they do that; but people know where the bad words are blotted out…they can fill in the gaps. So when we play it on national airwaves what we’re actually doing — and I’m trying to cause broadcasters to realise this – is endorsing those songs as being appropriate. And if it’s appropriate for national airwaves, albeit with the vulgar part obliterated, it still is subliminally saying to our youth that this sort of music is acceptable,” he posited.

Sobers believes that this type of “vulgar music” can also negatively influence lifestyle choices and mess with the belief system of children.

“When the younger generation starts acting a certain way, showing disrespect for females; showing disrespect for the whole act of procreation, believing it’s something you can play with and you can regard a woman in any kind of manner, these are the kind of things that we find becoming prevalent among our young people; and it all has do with what we expose them to,” he said, adding:

“If anyone thinks I’m wrong, look at how many men are taking violent actions against their spouses…somewhere along the line we need to take action.”

The GNBA stands against fundamental breaches of the broadcasting legislation, with the aim of ensuring that the national airwaves are reflective of local and international best practices in broadcasting.

Its mandate also states that due sensitivity should given to vulnerable groups in society, as it adheres to legal and social obligations.