Deepavali, the festival of lights

Dear Editor,

INDIA is a land of festivals where you will see at least one major festival each month. Deepavali (or Diwali), which literally means “rows of lamps” is one such festival. Throughout the world, all Hindus celebrate Deepavali with great pomp and enthusiasm; it is celebrated in families by performing traditional activities together in their homes.

You are aware that the days become shorter and nights longer from around September each year. The shortest day of the year, (and the longest night), occurs on the last day of the dark fortnight in the Hindu month of Kartik, (Oct. – Nov.). Deepavali is celebrated on this night. This year it falls on Tuesday, November 6.

Institutions survive only if the values around which they are organised remain relevant to the participants. Deepavali, a religious institution, originated in prehistoric India as the inhabitants observed the life-giving sunshine decreasing with every passing night. Lamps had to be lit earlier and earlier each day. The lighting of many “lights” on the longest night of the year was believed to assist in ‘turning back the tide of darkness,’ so to speak.

Periods of misfortune, hardship and inequity, both physically and morally, are symbolised as “times of darkness.” This darkness has also been likened to spiritual darkness, which must be removed by the saving Light of Knowledge. This is reflected in our prayer: “Om Tamaso maa jyotir gamaya. O Lord! Lead me from darkness unto Light.”

Light is the nature and character of God. God is light itself and the source of light. All ancient civilisations associated light with God and His word, with goodness, with truth, and with life. Light is one of the most universal and spiritual symbols. In the religious history of the world, whenever God wished to communicate with man, He chose ‘Light’ as His medium of expression.

‘Light’ is feminine in gender. This divine symbol has been personified for the purpose of veneration and worship in and through the form of Lakshmee, the Holy Mother-Goddess. Hindus focus on the worship of the universal Goddess representing light, wealth, beauty, purity and auspiciousness. The grace of God is personified in Her as one who brings welfare and happiness.

Diwali is celebrated over five days – two days before and two days after. The first day is Dhan Teras, on which most business communities begin their financial year. People also set about cleaning and decorating their homes and surroundings. The second day of the festival, Narak Chaturdashi, marks the vanquishing of evil in the form of Naraka by Sree Krishna. On the third day, people worship Lakshmi, the Goddess of wealth in her most benevolent mood, fulfilling the wishes of her devotees. The earth is lit up by lamps and the skies are coloured by the multi-hued lights of fireworks.

Govardhana Puja occurs on the fourth day of Diwali. The fifth day of the festival, called Bhaiyya Dooj, celebrates unique and fun customs. Every brother dines in his sister’s home, and, in return, presents her with gifts.

In each legend, tradition and story of Deepavali lies the significance of the victory of good over evil; and it is with each Deepavali and the lights that illumine our homes and hearts, that this simple truth finds new reason and hope.

From darkness unto light – the light that empowers us to commit ourselves to good deeds, that which brings us closer to God. While Deepavali is popularly known as the ‘Festival of Lights,’ the most significant spiritual meaning is ‘the awareness of the inner light’. Central to Hindu philosophy is the assertion that there is something beyond the physical body and mind which is pure, infinite, and eternal, called the Atman – soul. The celebration of Diwali as the ‘victory of good over evil’ refers to the light of higher knowledge dispelling all ignorance. With this awakening come compassion and the awareness of the oneness of all things. Deepavali is the celebration of this inner light.

Deepavali, like other observances, reflects in a most remarkable manner the various aspects of the Hindu way of life; in this, purity of thought, action, devotion to God, love and tolerance to all, and the concept of the family in the social structure are given great importance.

Deepavali, therefore, signifies light over darkness, good over evil and truth over falsehood. Its message is to keep the Light of God forever shining in the heart.

Regards,

Pt. R. Balbadar

Sanatan Vaidic Dharma Pandits’ Sabha, Region Three