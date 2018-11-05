Assault victim “Short boss” back in hospital

Romario Baljeet, the young man who was allegedly attacked by businessman Abdul Imran Khan outside of the Palm Court nightclub two Sundays ago, was readmitted to the Woodlands Hospital on Monday for internal bleeding resulting from the injuries he sustained on the night he was beaten.

Khan has since been arrested and charged with attempted murder, and has been remanded to prison until November 19.

Following the altercation on October 28, 21-year-old Baljeet was hospitalised at the Woodlands Hospital with stitches to the face, several fractured facial bones and bruises about his body.

Baljeet, a person with disability, suffers from a congenital disorder which renders him short in stature, with one of his legs shorter than the other.

He was treated over the past week and discharged last Friday, however while at home over the weekend, his parents observed that the wound on his face was bleeding continuously and as such he was rushed to the Diamond Diagnostic Centre on Sunday night.

Baljeet’s father, Ken Baljeet, said that the doctors at Diamond facility treated his son as best they could but could not find the source of the bleeding, so he was advised to take his son back to the doctor who first treated him.

The Baljeets returned to Woodlands on Monday morning, where they were told that the young man’s condition was “critical”.

“When they take him in theatre they will know how extensive the damage is it, and what they have will to do. So I have to wait until he gets back out of theatre then we can know what needs to be done further,” the older Baljeet explained.

“He ( the doctor) said he must stop where the bleeding is coming from, that is what he explained to me, because the child is losing blood all the time,” he added . The man’s father also noted that ever since the battering, his son has been having frequent seizures, and while his son has been suffering from seizures in the past, it was not so frequent. The family is incurring much expenses in Romario’s treatment.

“We are going through a lot financially because of the situation, every time we come here it’s a lot of money has to be spent, but as a father I have to perform my responsibility and do what I have to do best for my child also,” Baljeet said.

He expressed worry as to what the overall extent of his son’s injuries would be and how it would affect his ability to continue his way of life. “All I want is justice,” was Romario’s appeal from his hospital bed on Monday morning before his surgery.

“I got pain all over, I can’t breathe properly, I can’t even eat properly, my whole face is in a mess, I have to do surgery, I don’t know if I’ll be the same when I get back on my feet.”

Both Baljeets are pleased with how the matter is currently being handled, and commended the police.

“We are going all out for justice for my son. I think the police are doing a good job at this moment, we don’t have any complaint towards them. We are getting justice so far, he has been remanded and I hope things goes all well and we get justice in the end,” Ken said.