Robust security for holidays

–A Division commander urges citizens to be extra careful during Christmas shopping

The Guyana Police Force is calling on all persons to be extra vigilant as they go about their shopping during the upcoming Christmas season, while urging persons to use the banking services or private security services when handling large amounts of cash.

In an exclusive interview with this publication, Commander ‘A’ Division Assistant Commissioner, Marlon Chapman, said intelligence led policing, strict traffic control, patrols in the housing schemes and business areas will be very active during the Christmas season.

He explained that neighbours must look out for each other during the season since bandits and robbers prey on unoccupied homes that are left unattended by persons who are out shopping during the season.

Although holiday shopping can be stressful enough, taking extra precautions against pick-pockets, burglars and bandits can seem like a burden, but the commander said persons should shop in the daytime with at least one other person and where necessary, park in well-lit areas, and near other vehicles.

He advised that owners of small cars should avoid parking next to large vehicles, since this can provide cover for thieves and possibly cause obstruction in the case of an emergency.

The commander noted that persons should keep their wallets or purses close to their bodies, and limit the amount of cash they carry to what they will need for the shopping trip.

Further, he explained that shoppers should not become complacent while in stores, since it is important to observe the people around while not loading one’s self down with bags.

Adding that persons should have keys in hands when approaching their vehicles, Commander Chapman said when drivers approach their vehicles they should be able to unlock the door and not be delayed by fumbling and looking for keys.

“Petty thieves are attracted to expensive phones so people should keep their devices hidden when they are in public and don’t wait until Christmas Eve to do last minute shopping, because that’s when it’s crowded and most pick-pockets happen,” he advised.

He underscored that crime can happen anywhere and persons can protect themselves, others and property by staying alert, be safety conscious and informed. “Trust your instincts, if something doesn’t feel right, it probably isn’t.”

As such, he said that the Guyana Police Force has several measures to beef up security during this year’s Christmas season.

Some of the measures include vehicle, foot and bicycle patrols; road blocks; “riverine postures” and parking arrangements to reduce traffic congestion.

The plans will be implemented in phases as Guyanese prepare for the annual traditions associated with the Christmas season, where shopping at late hours is expected.

Special focus on implementing the measures will be placed in the capital city, Georgetown, where the majority of the country’s serious crimes are recorded.

In addition, the commander said that police presence would be beefed up around several strategic areas, which include the seawall, Stabroek Market, banks, restaurants, and nightclubs.