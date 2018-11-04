Man in custody for selling explosives

A SALESMAN at Charity, Essequibo Coast, who was vending explosives, is in custody after he was caught by police during a routine check in the area.

The 21-year-old salesman who resides at Kitty, Georgetown was found with 47 boxes of mini-cicciolo, 97 golden blazes, 36 sharks and 40 boxes of mini-bengs.

Police in ‘G’ Division have also raided 10 other stalls at Charity and Anna Regina over the past few days in a bid to protect residents and animals from loud and abrupt blasts during Diwali celebrations.