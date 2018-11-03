Town Clerk claims to be clueless on several issues at City Hall

GEORGETOWN Town Clerk, Royston King, said that he was “unaware” of several issues; some unresolved that have occurred at the Mayor and City Council (MCC) over the past year.

King was also directly asked about arrangements with two businesses: La Rose Electrical and SANDEEP Waste Disposal. King surprisingly claimed to be “unaware” of many particulars of the arrangements with the businesses; the same went on for many other City Hall issues that he was also questioned about.

Reconvening his appearance before the City Hall Commission of Inquiry (CoI) on Friday at the Critchlow Labour College, King, while being grilled, kept his answers curt, responding “I am not aware,” to numerous questions put before him about matters at City Hall.

When he strayed, he would be reminded by his lawyer, Maxwell Edwards, to stick to giving just the basic answers.

“Mr. King allow counsel to move on to the next question,” Edwards directed to King as he was in the middle of a response.

By his own admission, the Town Clerk does not know if the MCC owes particular companies, the same companies that he contracted to do works for the MCC without establishing written contracts. In some cases he is unaware of works done, he is also unaware of numerous situations involving several vendors, their seized goods and demolished stalls.

The morning session began with King being questioned about several incidents involving vendors who would have had their goods seized or stalls destroyed. Despite agreeing that he was the immediate superior of the Clerk of Markets, who overlooks all the municipality’s markets, and report to him, King does not know what happened to the vendors’ situations.

King was specifically questioned on the issues involving four vendors: Carol Carter, Desree Dey, Melissa Roberts, and Carol Stephens.

Appearing before the Inquiry last month Carter, who trades mainly in clothing and footwear, told how, without just reason, over $400,000 worth of her goods were seized over two years ago by a market clerk and never returned.

She said she received a letter from the town clerk promising to look into the matter, but that to date, she is still trying to figure out what happened to her goods.

King acknowledged he knew of the situation involving Carter but on the question of what became of her merchandise, or how the situation ended, King said he is unaware.

Carter believes what is happening to her may be in retaliation for being the Vice- President of the Market Vendors Union, which she and other vendors formed after a prior situation.

Stephens had also claimed that her goods were seized when her stall at Regent Street was demolished.

Dey, a vendor at Bourda Market, said she sustained approximately $450,000 in damage when her stall at Robb Street, along with 21 others was demolished in September 2015.

“I am not aware,” was King’s response when he was asked about the stalls being demolished.