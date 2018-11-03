Inmate, warder stabbed at Timehri Prison

A remand prisoner sustained eight stab wounds while a prison officer was also wounded during a fracas at the Timehri Prison on Saturday morning.

Reports are that around 08:55 hrs on Saturday, November 3, 2018 a convicted murderer stabbed the remanded murder accused with an improvised weapon.

Reports are that the prisoner who sustained injuries made threats to the life of a prison officer on Friday and also disturbed the rest of other prisoners by kicking against a steel door later that night.

During the morning routine procedures being undertaken at the prison on Saturday, the attack occurred. Reports are that three officers attempted to part a fight and one sustained two stab wounds to his arm and temple.

The injured prisoner was said to have received eight stab wounds about his body. Both injured persons are receiving medical attention.

Police and the prison authorities are investigating the incident.