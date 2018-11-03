Global Technology, I-Net support hinterland education

…through donation to Global Shapers-Georgetown Hub

Global Technology Inc., in association with I-Net Communications Inc., made a substantial donation to the community of Paramakatoi through efforts by Global Shapers- Georgetown Hub.

Global Technology Inc. and I-Net Communications Inc. recently donated one Lenovo desktop computer, one monitor, one stabilizer, one HP printer and four flash drives to the Global Shapers- Georgetown Hub for the Village of Paramakatoi.

The handing-over ceremony took place at Global Technology, 210 Camp and New Market Streets, where representatives of both the donor and beneficiaries were present.

Global Shapers Community is a worldwide network of more than 400 city-based Hubs developed and led by promising young leaders; they aim to build their entrepreneurial drive to make a positive contribution to communities.

Throughout the past years the project has evolved to one which allows for not only the provision of stationery supplies, but also offers assistance as far as possible based on the needs of each individual community. This may entail training which is provided to both teachers and students on how to operate the new equipment.

In 2013, Global Shapers launched a Stationery Drive to benefit students in Guyana’s hinterland communities. Through the kind contributions of individuals and companies– both in and out of Guyana– they were able to provide 400 students with stationery kits to begin the 2013/2014 academic year.

The students came from schools in Matthews Ridge, Kurupukari, Monkey Mountain and now Paramakatoi. Global Shapers plans to do much more to provide for hinterland communities in the near future.

Global Technology Inc. and I-Net Communications Inc. look forward in fostering the educational development of Guyana’s young minds and to educate the new and up-coming generation.