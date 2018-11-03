Easy voting in Essequibo

MEMBERS of the joint services cast their ballots in this year’s Local Government Elections with great ease at the three polling stations in Region Two as early voting for LGEs kicked off on Friday.

The atmosphere was calm at the three polling stations in ‘G’ Division (Essequibo Coast- Essequibo Islands). Polls were opened promptly at 06:00hrs at the three polling stations: Suddie, Anna Regina and Leguan police stations. When the Guyana Chronicle visited the Suddie Police Station, ranks were observed casting their ballots. Those traffic ranks who were on duty, voted very early before going out on patrol. Additionally, the Guyana Chronicle observed more female ranks in the division voting as compared to their male counterparts.

At each of the stations, agents from the various political parties were present. Commander of ‘G’ Division Kalid Pareshram, cast his vote around 09:40hrs at the Anna Regina Police Station. He said the process was “quite easy”. There were no major hiccups during the day and voting by members of the joint services was done in an organised manner.

A total of 359 officers were assigned to vote in the division with 86 being soldiers. The votes will be added to the rest of ballots on November, 12 when the Local Government Elections will be conducted. According to commander Pareshram, sergeants from various stations reported that the polling exercise was successful and there were no major issues at the locations.

He said while it was a normal working day for officers, necessary security measures were put in place to enable voting. Trainees attached to the Richard Faikal Police Training College, voted at the Anna Regina Police station.