QC wins Dharmic Sabha’s Rangoli Competition

THE Guyana Hindu Dharmic Sabha (GHDS) hosted the biggest ever National Inter-schools’ Rangoli Competition on Thursday at the Dharmic Kendra, Prashad Nagar.

Rangoli is an art form, in which patterns are created on the floor or the ground, using materials such as coloured rice, dry flour, coloured sand or flower petals.

It is used for decorative purposes, particularly during special observances. The competition was hosted ahead of the Hindu festival of lights, Diwali, which will be observed on Tuesday, November 6.

“For the festival of Diwali, we have introduced this because we see it as a good way to foster team spirit, have children and young people learn about each other’s culture and to also foster unity,” GHDS President Dr. Vindhya Persaud said.

According to her, each year the schools’ competition just keeps getting bigger and better and more persons are participating each year.

This year, there were 22 teams participating in the national competition held on Thursday at the Dharmic Kendra, Prashad Nagar. Other competitions were held countrywide, according to Dr Persaud, through the Sabha’s various prants.

Queen’s College managed to retain their first place position from last year while the School of the Nations copped second place. The St. Joseph’s High placed third while Bishops’ High and Marian Academy tied for the fourth place. The GHDS will be hosting countrywide motorcades from November 2-5, 2018.