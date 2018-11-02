Pedal cyclist dies following Aubrey Barker Road accident

Police are trying to ascertain the identity of a man, said to be in his late 20s, who was struck down while riding a bicycle along Aubrey Barker Road, South Ruimveldt Park, Georgetown on Thursday evening.

The man was riding along the roadway around 18:45hrs when he was struck down by a motorcyclist of Buttercup Place, South Rumveldt Park. The motorcyclist and a pillion rider as well as the pedal cyclist were picked-up and rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) for treatment.

The motorcyclist and the pillion rider were treated and sent away while the pedal cyclist died while receiving medical attention.

Reports are that the motorcyclist was heading along Aubrey Barker Road and in the vicinity of Gaulding Place, South Ruimvelt Park a white Toyota Premio motor car which was proceeding east along the northern side of Aubrey Barker Road, swerved to avoid a pot hole.

The car reportedly collided with the motorcyclist who lost control of his motor cycle and collided with the pedal cyclist.

The unidentified male pedal cyclist was described as Afro-Guyanese, about 29 years-old, medium built dark in complexion and about 5 feet 9 inches in height.

His body is at the GPHC mortuary awaiting a post-mortem examination.