Man dies in ECD accident

POLICE are investigating an accident which resulted in the death of a 37-year-old man of Felicity Railway Embankment, East Coast Demerara.

Dead is Reaz Nazir, 37, a father of one and foreman attached to Courtney Benn Construction Company. The accident occurred around 06:30hrs on Wednesday on the Felicity Railway Embankment, ECD, and involved motorcar PVV7987, which was driven by a 50-year-old resident of Cummings Lodge, Greater Georgetown.

According to the police, investigations disclosed that the vehicle was proceeding east along the northern carriageway of the road within the prescribed speed limit, when it was alleged by the driver that the pedestrian, who was standing on the northern parapet, suddenly ran into the path of the vehicle and they collided. Nazir was taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) where he received medical attention and was admitted. He succumbed at about 16:20hrs on Wednesday.

The man’s wife, Farina Karim, told the Guyana Chronicle that her husband had just left home for work when he was struck down. She said the man was talking to someone and was standing at the side of the road when he was struck down. The woman said her husband sustained mainly head injuries.

She questioned how the police knew that the driver was driving within the prescribed speed limit without any evidence. Police said a post-mortem examination is scheduled for Friday. The driver, who passed a breathalyser test, is in police custody assisting with investigations.