Lusignan prison escapee recaptured

PRISON escapee Dextroy Pollard was recaptured on Thursday at Free and Easy Village, West Bank Demerara, by a civic-minded citizen.

According to a police release, the man was promptly handed over to the police at the Wales Police Station. The Guyana Police Force publicly commended the individual for “his brave and courageous action,” which the force said is testimony that it is gaining the public’s trust. It encouraged others to assist in the apprehension of those still at large.

Last month, murder accused Travis Evans, age 23 of ‘C’ Field Sophia, Georgetown, Sudesh Dyal, 23, who was remanded for breaking and entering, larceny and escaping from lawful custody and Pollard, 29, of Wales Village, who was also remanded for breaking and entering and larceny, escaped from the Lusignan Prison.

Evans was later recaptured at Soesdyke while Dyal remains on the run.

Director of Prisons, Gladwin Samuels, said that the prison warders who were on duty have been placed under close arrest and it was likely that the police have taken the same action for its officers who were on duty. Paul Goriah, who escaped from the Lusignan Prison, and Cobena Stephens called “OJ”, who escaped from the Georgetown Prison during destructive prison riot on July 9, 2017, are also on the run.