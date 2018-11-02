GCB Female Franchise League U-17 cricket

Wins for West Demerara, Essequibo, East Bank and West Berbice

THE Guyana Cricket Board (GCB) female franchise league Under-17 T20 cricket continued with round four matches yesterday. West Demerara, Essequibo, East Bank and West Berbice emerged winners at the end of the day.

At DCC, East Coast won the toss and elected to bat. They scored 99-3 from a reduced 15 overs, due to heavy rainfall in Georgetown during the morning hours.

Ashaniana Nandan top-scored with 21, while Temika Edward chipped in with 18. Jamaica Simon and Rebecca Renee took one wicket for 21 and 24 respectively.

West Demerara, in reply, raced to their total, scoring 100-3 in 11.4 overs with the player-of-the-match Marissa Carroll top-scoring with 26 not out while support was gained from Varuni Pitambar who scored 24 not out. Shazana Majeed was the most instrumental bowler, grabbing 2-15 while Sarah Amin took 1-17. West Demerara won by seven wickets.

In the second encounter of the day, Georgetown won the toss and decided to bowl. East Bank made a massive 157-2 in a reduced 15 overs match. Africa Gentle smashed 89 with 16 fours and two sixes while she was supported by Shamya Daniels who scored 19 with three fours. Neha Singh was the lone wicket-taker.

In reply, Georgetown reached 68-9 from 12 overs. Neha Singh top-scored with 15. Africa Gentle was the most destructive bowler, grabbing 3-10 while Sarah Seecharran took 2-2. East Bank won the match by 89 runs.

At Bush Lot, Essequibo won the toss and chose to take first strike. They posted 68-2 in a reduced 10 overs match due to rain. Lisa Charles scored 14 not out, while Alicia Duggin was the lone wicket-taker.

In reply, Lower Corentyne fell three runs short of their victory target, reaching 65-2 from their 10 overs. Ashimini Munisar top-scored with 15. Bowling for Essequibo, Lisa Petterson and Onecia Stoby took one wicket each. Essequibo won by three runs. Player-of-the-match was Lisa Charles.

In the second game, West Berbice won the toss and chose to field. Lower Corentyne posted 81-5 from a reduced 15 overs.

West Berbice made a strong reply with 85-5 in 12 overs. Tia Issac scored the only double figure of 14. Bowling for Lower Corentyne Britney McAllye grabbed 2-11 while she was supported by Shanaya Fraser who took 1-14. West Berbice won the match by five wickets.

The action continues on Sunday at Bush Lot, Wales and two matches at Enterprise ground.